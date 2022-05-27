ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
PML-N wants to take on PTI politically: Talal Chaudhry

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Thursday that they wanted to face the PTI on political front instead of knocking it out technically but those who created chaos for their vested interests and caused harm to life and property must be held accountable.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry told media here at the PML-N Secretariat that Imran Niazi pushed the country to bankruptcy and subsequently attacked it. “He (Imran) violated the Supreme Court’s directions, he came to Islamabad to get date for elections but returned back by giving a date,” the PML-N leader said. “There must be equality of law for everyone.”

He slammed Imran Khan for violating the Supreme Court’s orders by reaching Islamabad’s D Chowk. He said PTI’s armed protesters kept on burning and destroying public properties the whole night.

Azma Bukhari alleged that Imran is using religion for political objectives. The PTI activists hurt policemen who are under treatment in hospitals, she said, adding, “the people have seen real face of Imran who used SC’s decision wrongly. She demanded retrial of cases against PTI leaders over attack on PTV and Supreme Court.”

Another PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali said the nation had to face losses of billions of rupees and those who resorted to fire in Islamabad came from Bani Gala. He claimed that he had details of accounts of Farah’s sister Mussarat who owned three companies and six apartments in London. He held Imran responsible for unrest in the country and demanded registration of cases against him.

