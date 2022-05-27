ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Salman Sufi made head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

INP 27 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed public policy expert Salman Sufi as head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms. He will discharge his duties voluntarily, according to a notification issued in this regard.

Salman Sufi is an expert of public policy and has been awarded with Mother Mary Teresa Award. Salman Sufi has introduced a number of people-friendly schemes, including the Punjab Women Protection Act, Violence Against Women Centre, Women on Wheels and Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

He has also served as Director-General Strategic Reform Unit during Shehbaz Sharif’s Punjab chief ministership. Sufi was named one of the top five women’s rights activists in the world, including by the government of incumbent US President Joe Biden, and was also awarded the Vital Voices Award.

Shehbaz Sharif Joe Biden Salman Sufi Strategic Reforms

Comments

1000 characters

Salman Sufi made head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

Miftah advocates tight monetary policy

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Fine-tuning of 11th Pak-Afghan JEC agenda initiated

Ministry to oppose export of sugar

NAB law amendment bill adopted by NA

Is an interim or not-so-interim setup in the offing?

Read more stories