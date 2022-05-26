ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares snap three days of losses as banks, metal stocks rally

Reuters 26 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares bucked broader market weakness to end higher on Thursday as investors picked up beaten-down financial and metal stocks after three straight sessions of losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rallied in the last hour of trading to close 0.90% higher at 16,170.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.94% to 54,252.53. Both the indexes had lost nearly 1.5% in the past three sessions.

“After the heavy selloff, the market showed signs of exhaustion and could bounce for the short to medium term,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The gains contrasted with global peers, which were trading mixed after the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes confirmed the central bank’s intent to tighten monetary policy quickly to control inflation.

Indian shares post 3-day losing run as IT stocks drag

Worries about surging price pressures and aggressive monetary policy tightening globally have sparked a flight of foreign capital from Indian equities this month, with investors selling a net $4.79 billion worth of shares so far in May, more than twice the amount they did in the whole of April.

“Inflation is a concern globally and the Fed is saying that they won’t hesitate to raise rates to keep it down. But the market will be watching the numbers till they start easing out and until then, there will always be this overhang,” said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Underpinning the gains on Thursday, Nifty’s metal , financials and banks sub-indexes rose between 2% and 3%.

State Bank of India, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, advancing between 3% and 5%.

The Nifty IT index closed 1.3% higher after it slumped to its lowest since June in the previous session.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 2.4% after reporting a rise in quarterly profit, while Shalimar Paints surged as much as 10% after it reported a smaller loss for the March quarter.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares snap three days of losses as banks, metal stocks rally

Pakistan eyes 'most favourable' LNG agreement with countries including Russia

NA okays Election Act amendment that seeks to scrap electronic voting

KSE-100 gains 1.26% even as IMF programme remains stalled

Against USD: Rupee recovers from intra-day low, closes marginally weaker at 202.01

Imran Khan will return with four million people if elections not announced: Babar Awan

SC rejects govt’s contempt of court petition against Imran Khan

Maryam says PTI workers resorted to vandalism after Supreme Court's order

Govt committed to reviving IMF programme, says Miftah after talks end

PM Shehbaz lauds law enforcement agencies' role in PTI's long march

Call elections: Imran gives six-day deadline to government

Read more stories