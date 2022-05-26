ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Govt committed to implementing agenda of public welfare: PM

NNI 26 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the government along with its allies would work with dedication and commitment to implement the agenda of public welfare.

He was talking to a delegation of senior leaders of Balochistan National Party, comprising Minister of Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, State Minister for Energy Muhammad Hashim Notezai, Senator Muhammad Qasim Ranju and BNP Secretary General Jahanzeb Hussain.

The BNP leaders expressed full support for the government’s policies.

