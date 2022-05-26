ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Punjab govt’s debt stock swells to Rs1094bn

Itrat Bashir 26 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s debt stock, local and external, bulged from Rs 1079 billion to Rs 1094 billion, an increase of 1.3 percent (Rs 14.3 billion) for the three-month period ended on March 31 this year.

As per a report released by the Punjab Finance Ministry for the period between January 1 and March 31, the domestic loans showed a decline from Rs 4.787 billion to Rs 3.975 billion, a reduction of 9.3 percent, whereas the external loans swelled from Rs 1.074799 trillion to Rs 1.093473 trillion with increase of 1.4 percent.

In the report, it was noted that 99.6 percent of the total outstanding debt stock is denominated in foreign currency and thus the Punjab government’s debt is highly exposed to the fluctuation in foreign exchange. Hence, the government had to bear billions of rupees extra liability (after using the forex rates of March 31) on the account of the rupee’s depreciation. The report pointed out that the above given debt stock is exclusive of wheat debt amounting to Rs 455 billion (as on March 31) against the coverage of wheat stock amounting to Rs 73 billion.

A major share of government borrowing comes from the International Development Association (IDA) that is 33 percent (Rs 363,150 million) of the total outstanding followed by Asian Development Bank (ADB) 24 percent (Rs 264,81 million), China 24 percent (Rs 258,093 million), International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) 14 percent (Rs 157,482 million), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) 2 percent (Rs 25,982 million), International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) 2 percent (Rs 16,442 million), federal government 0.4 percent (Rs 3,975 million), France 0.4 percent (Rs 3,972 million) and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) 0.01 percent (Rs 94 million).

As per the report, the agriculture and livestock sector remained the major recipient of government borrowing, which amounts to Rs 292,991 million (27 percent of the total outstanding) followed by the transport and communication Rs 266,049 million (24 percent), education Rs 239,015 million (22 percent), urban and community development Rs 132,248 million (12 percent), governance Rs 68,554 million (6 percent), health Rs 49,999 million (5 percent), energy Rs 20,948 million (2 percent), industries and infrastructure Rs 17,958 million (2 percent), tourism Rs 3,797 million (0.3 percent) and environment Rs 1,914 million (0.2 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ADB Punjab government IDA Punjab Finance Ministry Debt stock

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt’s debt stock swells to Rs1094bn

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

Govt takes step to avert wheat shortage

Army called in

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins

Govt rules out reconciliation with PTI leaders

Sana says long march has failed to win people’s support

Punjab-Sindh water row persists

After wheat, India caps sugar exports

20 seats of Punjab PA: ECP issues bypoll schedule

Ministries, SOEs told to deposit BESOS balance in FCF

Read more stories