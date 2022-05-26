ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
Pakistan

CS Balochistan favours vaccinating children coming from Afghanistan

APP 26 May, 2022

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Aqili on Wednesday said that children coming from Afghanistan through Chaman border should be vaccinated against polio virus.

“The clerics, tribal elders and the local administration must play their part in the anti-polio drive kicked off in the province,” he said during his visit to the Chaman, a town bordering Afghanistan.

Provincial Coordinator EOC Hamidullah Nasir, DG Health Muhammad Noor Qazi, Provincial Head of the World Health Organization Dr. Mukhtiar was also present on the occasion.

CS said that Polio must be eradicated from the province, and in this connection all law enforcement agencies must establish liaison.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili presided over a high level meeting to discuss anti-polio drive and preparations for local body elections.

DC Chaman while briefing the meeting said that during the anti-polio campaign, 84,000 children will be vaccinated against polio.

Afghanistan vaccinating children Chief Secretary of Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili vaccinated against polio virus

