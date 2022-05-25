ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh

Reuters 25 May, 2022

Sri Lankan shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday, dragged by industrial stocks, with the crisis-hit nation scrambling to put an economic policy framework and secure a bailout.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.28% lower at 8,370.16.

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will hold dual charge as finance minister, the president’s office announced, and will lead talks with the International Monetary Fund as the country seeks a bailout.

On Tuesday, the World Bank said it was not planning to provide any new financing to Sri Lanka until an adequate economic policy framework has been put in place.

Industrial stocks drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Sri Lanka, an island nation of 22 million people, is reeling under its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with a severe shortage of foreign exchange curtailing imports, including essentials such as fuel and medicines.

The equity market turnover was 1.66 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.68 million).

Trading volume rose to 72.2 million shares from 308 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 126.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 1.54 billion rupees worth shares, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh

Karot Hydropower Project to be made operational soon: PM Shehbaz

After over 500-point plunge, KSE-100 closes marginally positive

Grateful to Punjab for rejecting PTI's violent long march: Rana Sanaullah

Let PTI hold protest: SC directs Islamabad chief commissioner to provide alternate site for long march

Pakistan receives offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Two police personnel killed, 25 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Attock

Long march: Major arteries blocked, authorities issue traffic plans

North Korea testing 'nuclear detonation device': Seoul

Punjab CM election saga: LHC slaps Rs100,000 fine on Hamza Shehbaz

Ministry stops PSEs from depositing funds in private banks

Read more stories