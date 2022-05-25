ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
After over 500-point plunge, KSE-100 closes marginally positive

  • Benchmark index fell in early hours, but recovered as investors cherry-picked at attractive valuations
BR Web Desk Updated 25 May, 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) underwent a rollercoaster ride on Wednesday as the KSE-100 index slid over 500 points in early hours before recouping gains in the latter part of the day to end marginally positive.

Investor pessimism over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march, deteriorating macroeconomic cues and delay in resumption of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme resulted in a negative start to the day. The index at one point dropped close to 600 points.

However, attractive valuations led the recovery.

At close on Wednesday, the KSE-100 settled with an increase of 62.34 points, or 0.15%, to finish at 42,012.66.

KSE-100 falls below 42,000 mark, closes at lowest level since Dec 2020

The market has been gripped by uncertainty after PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march kicked off with investors expecting a deteriorating security situation.

“The political uncertainty, especially the long march, led to expected negative reaction in the market,” Arif Habib Limited Vice President of Research Sana Tawfik told Business Recorder.

“(However) the announcement by Saudi Arabia regarding the extension of $3 billion deposit to Pakistan is a positive development,” she said.

A report from Capital Stake said that stocks made a swift recovery during the last hour of trade.

Sector driving the benchmark index upwards included technology and communication (35.08 points), cement (23.71 points) and chemical (22.42 points).

Volume on the all-share index surged to 240.1 million from 169.7 million a day prior. The value of shares traded rose to Rs7.57 billion from Rs5.46 billion recorded in the previous session.

Pakistan Refinery was the volume leader with 21.24 million shares, followed by K-Electric with 15.14 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 13.44 million shares.

Shares of 324 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 198 registered an increase, 103 recorded a fall, and 23 remained unchanged.

stocks KSA PSX Long march KSE political noise

