ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
ASL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 68.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
FNEL 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
GGL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
KEL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.8%)
KOSM 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.71%)
MLCF 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.26%)
PACE 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PTC 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
SNGP 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
TELE 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
TPLP 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.61%)
UNITY 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By -61.7 (-1.48%)
BR30 14,418 Decreased By -112.4 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,386 Decreased By -564.2 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,642 Decreased By -260.9 (-1.64%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Xi speaks with Bachelet, defends China’s rights progress

AFP 25 May, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping defended his country’s human rights progress Wednesday in a virtual meeting with UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet during her controversial visit to China, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Bachelet’s landmark six-day visit includes stops in the remote western region of Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of incarcerating over one million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities, which has been called a “genocide” by the United States and lawmakers in other Western countries.

China vehemently denies the allegations, calling them the “lie of the century”.

“Human rights issues should also not be politicised, instrumentalised, or treated with double standards,” Xi said according to a CCTV readout, adding that China has “a human rights development path that… suits its national conditions”.

Xinjiang was not mentioned specifically in the readout of the call, but it reported Xi as telling Bachelet that there is no “ideal nation” on human rights.

White House says Biden, China’s Xi may talk in coming weeks

He added that there is “no need for a ‘teacher’ who is bossy towards other countries”, in an apparent reference to recent public criticisms of the trip by United States and UK officials.

According to the Chinese readout, Bachelet said the UN Human Rights Office is “willing to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese side … and make joint efforts to promote the progress of the global human rights cause”, according to CCTV.

She was also reported to have said: “I admire China’s efforts and achievements in eradicating poverty, protecting human rights, and realising economic and social development.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday the United States was “appalled” by the latest allegations, after several media outlets reported on thousands of leaked documents and photographs from inside Xinjiang’s system of mass incarceration.

Michelle Bachelet Xi Jinping human rights

Comments

1000 characters

Xi speaks with Bachelet, defends China’s rights progress

KSE-100 down 500 points as polticial turmoil dents sentiments

Removal of blockades: SC summons interior secretary, Islamabad's chief commissioner

Fears grow as IK says will defy ban on long march

KSA finalising extension of $3bn deposit

Auto financing facility tenor reduced by SBP

Bureaucracy for disbanding NAB

Election amendment bill to be tabled in NA

PM seeks plan aimed at boosting IT&T exports

Investment in securities by directors, employees: AMCs must put in place policies and procedures: SECP

Ban on import of certain items: Decision taken to ease pressure on BoP, Senate body told

Read more stories