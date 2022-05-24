ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar edges up as India restricts sugar exports

Reuters 24 May, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Monday after India said it will restrict sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices, potentially capping this season’s exports at 10 million tonnes.

Sugar

July raw sugar rose 0.5% to 19.87 cents per lb at 1259 GMT, having hit a one-month high of 20.24 cents last week.

Dealers said that while the India export cap had not come as a huge surprise, there were some in the market who had previously bet that the world’s No. 2 sugar exporter would ship more than 10 million tonnes this season.

They added, however, that sugar is well supplied overall, with prices having failed again to close above 20 cents on Monday as producers seemed keen to sell the sweetener above the 20.10 cent level.

August white sugar rose 1.1% to $558.20 a tonne.

Coffee

July arabica coffee fell 1.3% to $2.1325 per lb, having hit its lowest since mid-May at $2.1250.

Dealers said fears over frost risk in top producer Brazil have subsided for now, putting arabica under renewed pressure from worries that the Russia-Ukraine war and soaring inflation will crimp global growth and with it, coffee demand.

July robusta coffee fell 0.4% to $2,033 a tonne.

Cocoa

July New York cocoa fell 0.5% to $2,439 a tonne, having hit its lowest level since early November at $2,404 on Friday.

September London cocoa edged up 0.1%, to 1,748 pounds per tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices sugar price Raw sugar futures cocoa producer Coffee export cocoa export

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar edges up as India restricts sugar exports

PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

KSE-100 falls below 42,000 mark, closes at lowest level since Dec 2020

14 sessions of decline: Rupee falls to 201.41 against dollar

Pakistan's Islamic banking sector to have 30% market share by 2026: Moody’s

Imran Khan's long march not against govt, but establishment: Maryam Nawaz

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

Imran Khan plans to bring 'armed men' to Islamabad: Marriyum

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Pakistan police arrest 'hundreds' ahead of PTI rally

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

Read more stories