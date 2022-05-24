Tarbela dam reaches dead storage level

ISLAMABAD: The provinces are to face more water shortages as Tarbela Dam has reached its dead level of 1,398 feet early hours of Monday.

This situation has emerged after substantial reduction in inflows from Northern areas due to lowering of temperature which has slowed down snow melting.

The maximum level of Tabela Dam is 1,550 feet with inflows at 68.9 cusecs and outflows at 78 cusecs.

According to IRSA, in Indus at Tarbela inflows registered 68,900 cusecs and outflows 78,000 cusecs, whereas inflows in Kabul at Nowshera were 29,600 cusecs and outflows 29,600 cusecs.

Inflows in Jhelum at Mangla were 32,000 cusecs and outflows 34,100 cusecs whereas inflows in Chenab at Marala were 27,200 cusecs and outflows 17,200 cusecs.

Tarbela Dam: Dead storage level has persisted for 80 days

Barrages: Jinnah-inflows 99,800 cusecs, outflows 92,300 cusecs, Chashma- inflows 121,500 cusecs, outflows 115,000 cusecs, Taunsa- inflows 108,800 cusecs, outflows 91,700 cusecs, Panjnad- inflows 12,200 cusecs, outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu- inflows 68,400 cusecs, outflows 62,900 cusecs, Sukkur -inflows 50,100 cusecs, outflows 17,100 cusecs Kotri- inflows 7,500 cusecs, outflows 100 cusecs.

Minimum operating level of Mangla reservoir was 1,050 feet whereas present level 1084.55 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage on Monday was 0.181 MAF.

Minimum operating level of Chashma was 638.15 feet whereas present level was 641.00 feet. Maximum conservation level was 649 feet, and live storage at 0.040 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

On May 20, 2022, IRSA wrote a letter to provinces saying that perusal of water situation reveals that temperature in the catchments are fluctuating and a substantial decline is recorded at Skardu, which is 21°C against yesterdays temperature of 27.8°C.

Due to inconsistency in temperatures, the rim station inflows have declined substantially.

It has also been revealed that a westerly wave has entered in upper parts of the country and is likely to persist till May 24, 2022 (today).

IRSA apprehended that another dip will touch the dead level of 1,398 ft SPD (revised by Wapda). The reduction will further spread to the provinces with respect to the time lag of about 4-5 days to Punjab and 10-12 days to Sindh.

