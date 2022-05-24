5-day anti-polio drive begins, 20.2m children to be immunized

LAHORE: A five-day polio campaign has been started across the province, to make Punjab polio free. During the drive, 20.2 million children will be immunized against polio while in Lahore; two million children will be given polio drops.

Khawaja Imran Nazeer MPA started off polio campaign by giving polio drops to children in adjacent colony of GOR-l, Shah Shams. He also distributed gifts among children after giving polio drops while CEO Lahore Dr Faisal gave him briefing about polio campaign.

Commissioner Lahore Capt Muhammad Usman Younas (R) and Special Secretary P&SHD also gave drops to children in the office of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Khawaja Imran Nazeer said on the occasion, “Polio campaign has been started across Punjab and I urge parents to play their role in making their children’s future safe. On instructions of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, I myself am monitoring the campaign which will continue till 27th of May.”

