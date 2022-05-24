Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
24 May, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Unilever Pakistan 31.12.2022 2870% Interim 20.05.2022
Foods Limited Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments