May 23, 2022
Markets

CBOT corn may test resistance at $7.89

Reuters 23 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may test a resistance at $7.89 per bushel, as it has stabilized around a support at $7.75-3/4.

The support is identified as the 61.8% projection level of a downward wave C from $8.10-1/4.

This wave could be broken down into five smaller waves. Such a structure, along with the strong reaction of the market around $7.75-3/4, indicates the completion of the wave C.

A break above $7.89 may lead to a gain to $7.97 while a break below $7.75-3/4 could open the way towards $7.67-3/4.

On the daily chart, a five-wave cycle from $5.12-3/4 seems to have ended at the April 29 high of $8.24-1/2.

CBOT corn may test support at $7.75-3/4

The current correction may extend towards the range of the wave (4) from $6.93-1/4 to $7.47.

However, the support at $7.70-3/4 holds firm, around which, a temporary bottom is developing.

The target zone of $6.93-1/4 to $7.47 will only be available when corn breaks $7.70-3/4.

Before the following trend is confirmed, corn may rise towards $7.95-3/4 first.

Corn

