Palm rises, investors assess Indonesia’s domestic sales policy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Monday as higher rival oil prices supported the market, with traders assessing the impact of Indonesia’s move to reinstate a domestic sales policy.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 58 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 6,167 ringgit ($1,405.10) a tonne during early trade.

Palm oil may rise to 6,602 ringgit

Fundamentals