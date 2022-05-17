ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.39%)
ASL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 69.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.18%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GTECH 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
KOSM 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.21%)
PACE 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PRL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.64%)
PTC 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.47%)
TELE 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
TREET 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.16%)
TRG 74.96 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.7%)
UNITY 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
WAVES 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,445 Increased By 68.9 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,665 Decreased By -1.9 (-0%)
KSE30 16,221 Increased By 7.9 (0.05%)
Palm oil may rise to 6,602 ringgit

Reuters 17 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may rise to 6,602 ringgit per tonne, as it managed to stabilise around a support at 6,290 ringgit.

The contract failed twice to break the support, around which, a temporary bottom is developing. Unless palm oil breaks 6,290 ringgit, it is highly likely to retest the resistance at 6,602 ringgit.

A break below 6,290 ringgit could open the way towards 6,097-6,190 ringgit range. On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from 5,477 ringgit reveals a support at 6,353 ringgit, the 50% level.

Indonesian farmers stage protests against palm oil export ban

In the meantime, a projection analysis on the downtrend from 7,229 ringgit marks a similar support at 6,334 ringgit.

Either of these supports is strong enough to trigger a decent bounce. When working together, they become stronger.

A fall below the May 12 low of 6,270 ringgit may suggest a continuation of the downtrend towards 6,146 ringgit.

Palm Oil

