ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.28%)
ASC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
AVN 69.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.46%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
FNEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.57%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.15%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.96%)
KOSM 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.8%)
PACE 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.69%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
SNGP 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.16%)
TPL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.77%)
TPLP 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.6%)
TREET 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.18%)
TRG 74.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.11%)
UNITY 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
WAVES 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.63%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
YOUW 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.39%)
BR100 4,224 Decreased By -56.9 (-1.33%)
BR30 14,601 Decreased By -309.2 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,635 Decreased By -465.9 (-1.08%)
KSE30 16,194 Decreased By -172.9 (-1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Title miss has ramped up Liverpool’s Champions League desire: Klopp

Reuters 23 May, 2022

Missing out on the Premier League title on the last day of the season has given Liverpool an extra edge heading into the Champions League final, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Anfield but City hit back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa and clinch back-to-back titles. Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and FA Cup, could add a seventh European crown to their collection in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

“This season is absolutely incredible and will not end today, it ends next week obviously,” Klopp told reporters. “And there we will try absolutely everything.

“We have now five days to prepare the final, that’s what we will do. “And of course, losing the league today increased the desire to put it right next week, it increased the desire.” Klopp also congratulated City and manager Pep Guardiola on winning their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

“I am proud but I’m disappointed, of course, as well,” Klopp said. “There are maybe worse scenarios, if you would have been a point up and don’t make it, that might feel even worse. “Congratulations to Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, all staff, all players, whole club, for being champions. We were close but in the end not close enough.

That’s how it is.“ Liverpool face the Spanish champions in Paris on May 28 in a rematch of the 2018 showpiece in Kiev, which Real Madrid won 3-1.

Juergen Klopp Premier League title

Comments

1000 characters

Title miss has ramped up Liverpool’s Champions League desire: Klopp

‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

Tarin underscores need for ‘interim’ setup to deal with myriad economic challenges

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

FBR eyes new taxation steps with a view to achieving Rs7,255bn target

Session postponed to June 6: Punjab PA rejects no-trust motion against Speaker

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

First baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe

Efforts to douse Balochistan’s forest fire continue: ISPR

Biden warns of potentially ‘consequential’ monkeypox spread

Read more stories