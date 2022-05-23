ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Pak-US trade: Brooklyn Chamber to extend cooperation

Press Release 23 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce will extend all-out cooperation to promote bilateral trade between the US and Pakistan. The chamber will also help Pakistani businessmen to explore investment opportunities in the US, said President and CEO of Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Randy Peers.

Talking to President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail, President US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce (USPICC) Sajjad Qamar and Secretary-General USPICC Malik Sohail Hussain, he said that the US offers splendid opportunities for Pakistan exporters and importers.

He said that some sectors of cooperation include apparel and textiles, biotechnology, food processing, halal foods, biryani festivals, arranging fashion weeks to promote Pakistani clothing and promotion of Pakistani handicrafts. Randy Peers said that the US has about 21,000 companies in the food processing sector having $750 billion in revenue while worldwide processed food sales are total about $2 trillion, so the US accounts for 37.5% of all sales, he informed.

UBG Chamber of Commerce Pak US trade Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce

