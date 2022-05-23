Appointment of Punjab governor: PM sends second summary to President

ISLAMABAD: Amid deepening constitutional crisis in Punjab, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reportedly sent a second summary to President Dr Arif Alvi with regard to the appointment of a new governor of the province.

In his summary, the Prime Minister has once again nominated Baligh-ur-Rehman as the right person for the office of the governor Punjab.

Earlier, the President had refused to accept the Prime Minister’s advice through letter addressed to him and insisted that Omar Sarfaraz is still holding the constitutional position of governor Punjab.

The President is bound by the law to confirm the appointment of Baligh-ur-Rehman by May 31, 2022 and in case, the President disagrees with the Prime Minister’s advice, the government will issue notification of Baligh-ur-Rehman as the new governor of Punjab.

