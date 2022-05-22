ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission resigns

Naveed Butt 22 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan has resigned from his post, it is learnt.

According to the sources, Jehanzeb Khan tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday. They said that the prime minister accepted his resignation on Saturday.

The sources said that differences have surfaced between Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Dr Khan. They said that Ahsan Iqbal wanted to hold both positions as a minister, as well as, deputy chairman Planning Commission. Then Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan as deputy chairman of the Planning Commission for the next three years after his retirement on August 1, 2020.

Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

The sources said that Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, a BS-22 officer, upon reaching superannuation was appointed and posted as deputy chairman of the Planning Commission for a period of three years from August 2, 2020. When contacted, Jehanzeb Khan confirmed his resignation. He also confirmed that his contract was to expire in August 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan resigns

Comments

Comments are closed.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission resigns

Appointment of Punjab Governor: Alvi asks PM to ‘reconsider’ his advice

Failure to hold intraparty polls: ECP issues show-cause notice to PM

US, S Korea sign pact on supply chains, economic ties

Land record scam: PTI leader Mazari arrested in Islamabad

IHC orders her immediate release, probe into ‘illegal’ arrest

Indian govt trims tax on fuel to fight inflation

Chinese working in CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Sindh govt, Chinese team agree to evolve foolproof security plan

Relationship is based on mutual respect: Aurangzeb

‘Iron brotherhood’ resolve reiterated

Categorisation: SECP implementing new regime for brokers

Read more stories