Deputy Chairman Planning Commission resigns

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan has resigned from his post, it is learnt.

According to the sources, Jehanzeb Khan tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday. They said that the prime minister accepted his resignation on Saturday.

The sources said that differences have surfaced between Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Dr Khan. They said that Ahsan Iqbal wanted to hold both positions as a minister, as well as, deputy chairman Planning Commission. Then Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan as deputy chairman of the Planning Commission for the next three years after his retirement on August 1, 2020.

The sources said that Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, a BS-22 officer, upon reaching superannuation was appointed and posted as deputy chairman of the Planning Commission for a period of three years from August 2, 2020. When contacted, Jehanzeb Khan confirmed his resignation. He also confirmed that his contract was to expire in August 2023.

