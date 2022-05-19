ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

Recorder Report Updated 19 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Ahmed Zubair has resigned as chief economist Planning Commission but stated that he is not officially allowed to speak on the reason behind his resignation.

Talking to Business Recorder, Zubair confirmed his resignation. When asked about the reasons behind his resignation, Zubair stated, “I am not allowed officially to talk on the matter.”

However, his resignation was circulating on social media since morning with his name that “as a result of attempts to manipulate GDP growth, and my refusal, I was asked to tender my resignation on last Friday. Today, I have tendered my resignation. I am looking forward to chill at home and truly enjoy post retirement life”.

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin in response to his resignation news circulating on social media stated that “my hunch was correct, Dr Zubair has resigned. Why do we try to destroy institutions, facts cannot be suppressed.”

Public welfare: PM asks Planning Commission to ensure early completion of projects

Later in the afternoon, a clarification was issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative with his name that “there is news trending on social and electronic media that I resigned from the position of Chief Economist, Planning Commission on account of manipulation attempts concerning fiscal year 2022 GDP growth estimates.

I would like to state that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has the mandate to estimate Nati Accounts and that the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative (PD&SI) has no role in matters related to estimate GDP growth. In this regard, I wish to categorically state that there was no influence exercised on me from within the M PD&SI on matters related National Accounts for fiscal year 2022.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PC GDP growth Dr Muhammad Ahmed Zubair Chief economist

Comments

1000 characters

Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Non-essential items, luxury goods import: FTO asks FBR to notify enhanced RD rates ‘without delay’

Assets beyond means case: Perpetual arrest warrants for Dar issued

Read more stories