Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Ahmed Zubair has resigned as chief economist Planning Commission but stated that he is not officially allowed to speak on the reason behind his resignation.

Talking to Business Recorder, Zubair confirmed his resignation. When asked about the reasons behind his resignation, Zubair stated, “I am not allowed officially to talk on the matter.”

However, his resignation was circulating on social media since morning with his name that “as a result of attempts to manipulate GDP growth, and my refusal, I was asked to tender my resignation on last Friday. Today, I have tendered my resignation. I am looking forward to chill at home and truly enjoy post retirement life”.

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin in response to his resignation news circulating on social media stated that “my hunch was correct, Dr Zubair has resigned. Why do we try to destroy institutions, facts cannot be suppressed.”

Later in the afternoon, a clarification was issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative with his name that “there is news trending on social and electronic media that I resigned from the position of Chief Economist, Planning Commission on account of manipulation attempts concerning fiscal year 2022 GDP growth estimates.

I would like to state that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has the mandate to estimate Nati Accounts and that the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative (PD&SI) has no role in matters related to estimate GDP growth. In this regard, I wish to categorically state that there was no influence exercised on me from within the M PD&SI on matters related National Accounts for fiscal year 2022.”

