Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 21, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (May 22, 2022)....
22 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 21, 2022) and the forecast for Sunday (May 22, 2022).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 39-26 (°C) 00-00 (%) 38-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 49-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 49-30 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-17 (°C) 56-00 (%) 32-16 (°C) 63-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-23 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 31-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 35-22 (°C) 01-00 (%) 34-19 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:13 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:43 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments