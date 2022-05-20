US assures Pakistan of support in rebuilding economy

WASHINGTON: The United States has announced that it will continue to help Pakistan rebuild its economy. A State Department spokesperson on Thursday assured Pakistan of strong US support for their efforts to rebuild the Pakistani economy.

The United States “Will continue to work bilaterally on ways to grow investment and trade opportunities to build a prosperous and stable Pakistan,” the spokesperson said in Washington.

The United States also “Welcomes the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) deliberations with Pakistan,” the spokesperson added. A public expression of US support would boost Islamabad’s efforts to revive the programme and could smooth bullish market trends as well.

Donald Armin Blome has taken oath as new US ambassador to Pakistan, the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs announced on Wednesday.

The appointment of a US ambassador to the South Asian country was made around three years after Blome’s predecessor David Hale left Islamabad in August 2018.

“We welcome Amb. Donald A. Blome as Ambassador to Pakistan! Amb. Blome is excited to serve as the US Ambassador to Pakistan. He has a long and distinguished career as an American diplomat and previously served as US Ambassador to Tunisia,” read the tweet.

Blome looks forward to strengthening broad cooperation with Pakistan. Both countries seek strong partnerships particularly on health, clean energy, trade, and investment, with commitment to promoting transparent, high-quality investments funded via sustainable financing.

The newly commends the cooperation between the US and Pakistan on everything from COVID-19 to climate change as we advance mutually-beneficial partnerships.

“He is honoured to be assuming this posting during the 75th year of US-Pakistan relations,” read the twitter.

Last year in October, US President Joe Biden named Blome as new ambassador to Pakistan.

Donald Bloom, who is said to be fluent in Arabic, was earlier posted as the US Charge d’affaires at the Libyan Foreign Office in Tunis. He also worked as the Consul General at the US Consulate in Jerusalem, and the Director of the Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the US State Department.

Blome has also served as Political Counsel at the US Embassy in Afghanistan, and the Minister-Consultant for Economic and Political Affairs at the US Embassy in Cairo.