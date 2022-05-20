Drive against hoarders: Food dept recovers 590,890 bags of wheat

KARACHI: The food department, on the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has launched an operation against wheat hoarding throughout the province and has so far recovered 590,890.5 bags of wheat.

The report presented to the Sindh CM says that 590,890.5 bags of wheat, 100 kg each, have been recovered from different districts of five divisions.

The details of the wheat recovered or seized from hoarders are as follows:

Sukkur Division: Khairpur 101,220 bags, Ghotki 69,770 bags, Sukkur 75,650 bags. Total bags recovered from three districts come to 246,640.

Shaheed Benazirabad: Naushehroferoze 28,000 bags, Sanghar 3,900 bags, Shaheed Benazirabad 14,980 bags. The total bags recovered from Shaheed Benazirabad come to 46,880 bags.

Larkano division: Jacobabad 27,400 bags, Kashmore 50,000 bags, Shikarpur 22,065 bags, Qambar-Shahdadkot 97,000 and Larkano 31,600. The total comes to 228,065 bags.

Hyderabad Division: Dadu 1000 bags, Jamshoro 17,000 bags, Hyderabad 30,000 bags, Matiari 3,700 bags, Tando Allahyar 600 bags and Badin 10,922 and Thatta/Sujawal 1,138.50 bags. The total bags recovered came to 68,305.50.

Mirpurkhas Division: Mirpurkhas 1,000 bags.

Minister Food Mukesh Chawla said that the hoarders/ traders would be given a government rate of Rs5,500 per 100 kg bag for the seized wheat.

