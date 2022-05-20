ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
Pakistan

Emerging technologies: President for developing intellectual capabilities

APP 20 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the need for accelerated efforts to develop intellectual capabilities in the field of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Data Analysis, Cyber Security and Space Technology to increase the pace of national development.

He made these remarks while talking to the participants of the Senior Officer Leadership Course, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Addressing the participants, the president stressed that teaching and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) should adopt a proactive approach to effectively respond to market needs for skilled professionals in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He said that Pakistan had a low enrolment rate in universities, as compared to other countries in the region, which needed to be increased by adopting online and hybrid modes of education.

The president highlighted that exponential changes were happening in the field of technology and Pakistan needed to enhance the pace of its decision-making to fully reap the dividends of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

He also underscored that the youth should be equipped with marketable skills and called for expanding online training programmes like “digiskills”.

“Latest IT skills would enable our youth to earn for themselves by offering their services online and contribute to the national economy”, he said.

He stated that Pakistan must adopt innovative and modern approaches and invest in the intellectual development of its human resources, particularly its young population, to put the country on the fast track of development.

Talking about the energy woes of the country, the president called for utilizing non-renewable as well as renewable sources of energy to maintain a steady and sustainable supply of energy in the country.

He also emphasised the need for imparting ethical values and critical thinking skills among the youth to avoid the spread of fake news and disinformation.

ICT cyber security artificial intelligence emerging technologies President Dr Arif Alvi national development Quantum Computing Data Analysis Space Technology

