ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

All districts: Preparations for solar energy supply equipment outlets completed

Press Release 20 May, 2022

KARACHI: An important meeting of Sindh Solar Energy Project chaired by Sindh Minister of Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh was held at the office of Sindh Energy Department.

The meeting was attended by Sindh government officials, microfinance investors, solar energy providers/vendors working in different districts of the province under Sindh Solar Energy Project and officials of Sindh Energy Department.

It was informed in the meeting that the vendors have completed their preparations for opening Solar Energy Supply Equipment outlets in all districts, from where local consumers will be able to approach solar energy facilities.

It is instructed in the meeting to expedite the provision of solar power facilities to households in all districts of Sindh under Sindh Solar Energy Project and vendors were instructed to extend all possible cooperation to the locals to provide them solar power at their homes. The government of Sindh is providing cheap electricity to its poor citizens, with the support of World Bank, so that the population without electricity can be provided cheap and environment friendly solar power.

In the meeting, the Sindh Energy Minister directed the microfinance investors and solar energy providers to work diligently on this important project of the Sindh government to provide electricity to the power deprived citizens of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Energy Department Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh Sindh Solar Energy Project

Comments

1000 characters

All districts: Preparations for solar energy supply equipment outlets completed

High-profile criminal cases: Apex court bars transfers, new appointments

Subsidy to zero-rated sectors: MoC seeks Rs32bn grant for Power Div

Meeting economic challenges top priority, says Bilawal

Pakistan Steel Mills: Meeting held with pre-qualified bidders, PC

LPTL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

PM issues list of 38 items

4 additional cargoes of LNG, five cargoes of furnace oil arranged

Fuel shortage, technical faults: NPCC confirms 5,000MW power out of system

April CA deficit dips 39pc to $623m MoM

Experts see no major adverse impact on tax collection

Read more stories