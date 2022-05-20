All districts: Preparations for solar energy supply equipment outlets completed

KARACHI: An important meeting of Sindh Solar Energy Project chaired by Sindh Minister of Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh was held at the office of Sindh Energy Department.

The meeting was attended by Sindh government officials, microfinance investors, solar energy providers/vendors working in different districts of the province under Sindh Solar Energy Project and officials of Sindh Energy Department.

It was informed in the meeting that the vendors have completed their preparations for opening Solar Energy Supply Equipment outlets in all districts, from where local consumers will be able to approach solar energy facilities.

It is instructed in the meeting to expedite the provision of solar power facilities to households in all districts of Sindh under Sindh Solar Energy Project and vendors were instructed to extend all possible cooperation to the locals to provide them solar power at their homes. The government of Sindh is providing cheap electricity to its poor citizens, with the support of World Bank, so that the population without electricity can be provided cheap and environment friendly solar power.

In the meeting, the Sindh Energy Minister directed the microfinance investors and solar energy providers to work diligently on this important project of the Sindh government to provide electricity to the power deprived citizens of the province.

