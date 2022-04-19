Public welfare: PM asks Planning Commission to ensure early completion of projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Planning Commission to ensure early completion of the projects of public welfare, also asking the ministries and divisions for mutual cooperation.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, said the government would resume its development journey, without letting a penny of public exchequer to be wasted.

He also reiterated his resolve not to let the public welfare projects face anymore criminal negligence.

He said the government would bring about economic and commercial development through comprehensive planning and consistency of policies.

The prime minister also directed the Planning Commission deputy chairman to further invigorate the institution.

The deputy chairman briefed the prime minister on the development projects facing a halt.