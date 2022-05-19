DII (IR) official removed from service for ‘aiding’ accused

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has dismissed from services, an official of the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (IR), Faisalabad, involved in providing counselling/tax advisory services to an accused person nominated in an FIR lodged under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. In this regard, the FBR has issued an order here on Wednesday.

Recently, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad has issued a directive to the Inland Revenue officers in Board and field formations to completely abstain themselves from private consultancy/tax practices or face strict disciplinary action. Tax authorities had also directed the Inland Revenue Operations Wing to immediately place a strong monitoring mechanism to identify IR officers involved in this illegal practice.

According to the office order issued by the FBR on Wednesday, the disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Muhammad Shahzad Bashir, Inspector-IR (BS-16), Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (IR), Faisalabad under the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

He, while posted as Inspector-IR (BS-16) in the Directorate of IR, Faisalabad, made telephonic contact/conversations with a representative of an accused nominated in FIR No 02/2020 dated 28.12.2020 lodged under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. The conversations contained references to some ‘dealing(s)’ between him and the accused.

He provided counseling/advice to the representative of the accused on the issue of FIR No 02/2020 during the conversation and thereby, he acted against the interest of the government to gain unlawful considerations.

The Member (Admn/HR)/Authority having carefully considered the record of the case, the Inquiry Report, the reply to the Show Cause Notice and the submissions made by the accused Inspector during the personal hearing, as well as after listening to the audio clip evidence, observed that although the accused Inspector was not the Inquiry Officer in the case, yet he was repeatedly interacting with the Accountant of the accused nominated in FIR No 02/2020.

Contrary to his claims, his telephonic conversations are quite obviously not simply seeking the relevant records or other legitimate purpose, but in these conversations the accused Inspector is clearly advising the accountant of a person nominated in an FIR lodged by his department to avoid submission of records or attend the office in response to any call/notice till the matters are settled. He is thus advising them for non-compliance as he expected certain transfers after which the matter would be settled, which constitutes clear misconduct on his part.

Accordingly, the Member (Admn/HR)/Authority observed that charges of “misconduct” and “corruption” under Rule 3(b) and (c) of Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 stand established against the accused. The Authority, therefore, imposed major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” upon Mr Muhammad Shahzad Bashir, Inspector-IR (BS-16), Intelligence & Investigation (IR), Faisalabad under Rule 4(3)(e) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, the FBR notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022