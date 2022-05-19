ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

DII (IR) official removed from service for ‘aiding’ accused

Sohail Sarfraz 19 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has dismissed from services, an official of the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (IR), Faisalabad, involved in providing counselling/tax advisory services to an accused person nominated in an FIR lodged under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. In this regard, the FBR has issued an order here on Wednesday.

Recently, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad has issued a directive to the Inland Revenue officers in Board and field formations to completely abstain themselves from private consultancy/tax practices or face strict disciplinary action. Tax authorities had also directed the Inland Revenue Operations Wing to immediately place a strong monitoring mechanism to identify IR officers involved in this illegal practice.

According to the office order issued by the FBR on Wednesday, the disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Muhammad Shahzad Bashir, Inspector-IR (BS-16), Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (IR), Faisalabad under the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

He, while posted as Inspector-IR (BS-16) in the Directorate of IR, Faisalabad, made telephonic contact/conversations with a representative of an accused nominated in FIR No 02/2020 dated 28.12.2020 lodged under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. The conversations contained references to some ‘dealing(s)’ between him and the accused.

He provided counseling/advice to the representative of the accused on the issue of FIR No 02/2020 during the conversation and thereby, he acted against the interest of the government to gain unlawful considerations.

The Member (Admn/HR)/Authority having carefully considered the record of the case, the Inquiry Report, the reply to the Show Cause Notice and the submissions made by the accused Inspector during the personal hearing, as well as after listening to the audio clip evidence, observed that although the accused Inspector was not the Inquiry Officer in the case, yet he was repeatedly interacting with the Accountant of the accused nominated in FIR No 02/2020.

Contrary to his claims, his telephonic conversations are quite obviously not simply seeking the relevant records or other legitimate purpose, but in these conversations the accused Inspector is clearly advising the accountant of a person nominated in an FIR lodged by his department to avoid submission of records or attend the office in response to any call/notice till the matters are settled. He is thus advising them for non-compliance as he expected certain transfers after which the matter would be settled, which constitutes clear misconduct on his part.

Accordingly, the Member (Admn/HR)/Authority observed that charges of “misconduct” and “corruption” under Rule 3(b) and (c) of Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 stand established against the accused. The Authority, therefore, imposed major penalty of “Dismissal from Service” upon Mr Muhammad Shahzad Bashir, Inspector-IR (BS-16), Intelligence & Investigation (IR), Faisalabad under Rule 4(3)(e) of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, the FBR notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Anti Money Laundering Act IR tax advisory services

Comments

1000 characters

DII (IR) official removed from service for ‘aiding’ accused

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Non-essential items, luxury goods import: FTO asks FBR to notify enhanced RD rates ‘without delay’

Assets beyond means case: Perpetual arrest warrants for Dar issued

Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

Read more stories