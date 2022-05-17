ANL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.47%)
ASC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.75%)
ASL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.19%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.42%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.65%)
FNEL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
GGL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
GTECH 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PRL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.88%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
TELE 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.96%)
TPL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.52%)
TREET 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3%)
TRG 74.97 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.71%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.53%)
WAVES 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
YOUW 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,246 Increased By 26.2 (0.62%)
BR30 14,588 Increased By 211.8 (1.47%)
KSE100 42,842 Increased By 174.4 (0.41%)
KSE30 16,282 Increased By 69 (0.43%)
Australia shares rise on miners, energy boost; Brambles sinks

Reuters 17 May, 2022

Australian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, lifted by mining and energy companies, although a slide shares of Brambles Ltd and worries of a recession kept sentiment in check.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 7,113.0 by 0010 GMT, extending gains for a third straight session.

Brambles fell 6.8% to be the top loser on the benchmark after European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners ended preliminary talks with the company over a potential A$20 billion ($14 billion) takeover offer.

Meanwhile, data showing a sharp fall in Chinese retail and factory activity in April, due to severely disrupted supply chains due to COVID-19 lockdowns, raised concerns of economic health globally. Among other individual stocks and sectors, higher iron ore prices pushed miners to climb 1.2%.

BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals gained between 0.9% and 2.2%.

Energy stocks added 1.6% to lead gains on the benchmark as they tracked strong oil prices.

Tech boost lifts Australian shares; Brambles soars on CVC buyout talks

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos were up nearly 2% and 2.2%, respectively.

Technology stocks slipped up to 1.3%, tracking losses in its Wall Street peers. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc fell 3.8%.

Financials advanced 0.5% with the “Big Four” banks rising 0.1%-0.87%.

Strong bullion prices led gold stocks to rise 1.1%, with the country’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining up nearly 1%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.26% to 11,128.9 points.

Australian stocks

