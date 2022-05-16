ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.47%)
ASC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6%)
ASL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.27%)
AVN 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.56%)
BOP 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.7%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.32%)
FNEL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.55%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.15%)
GGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-6.82%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-7.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.45%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
KOSM 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-6.95%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
PRL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.27%)
PTC 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.69%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.28%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-7.62%)
TPL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-6.33%)
TPLP 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.86%)
TREET 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.55%)
TRG 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-3.79%)
UNITY 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.14%)
WAVES 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.92%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.1%)
YOUW 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.73%)
BR100 4,179 Decreased By -142.6 (-3.3%)
BR30 14,230 Decreased By -803.5 (-5.34%)
KSE100 42,403 Decreased By -1103.2 (-2.54%)
KSE30 16,101 Decreased By -438.3 (-2.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech boost lifts Australian shares; Brambles soars on CVC buyout talks

Reuters 16 May, 2022

Australian shares rose on Monday with technology stocks catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street, even as investors fretted over rapid inflation and recession, while container supplier Brambles soared after early talks of a takeover offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.9% at 7,139.1, as of 0047 GMT.

The benchmark closed 1.9% higher on Friday, but posted its fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Global markets saw a heavy selloff last week, battered by investors maintaining a cautious stance over rate-hike worries and as tightening COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai fuelled concerns about a possible recession.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.27% at 26,762.62 on Monday and S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.22%. Domestic technology stocks emerged as the top gainer in the benchmark with a 3.3% jump.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc rose more than 5% while accounting software firm Xero Ltd jumped up to 7.5% to hit its highest since May 6. Miners edged 0.3% higher on stronger commodity prices with Fortescue Metals Group adding 0.5%.

Financial stocks added 0.5% with the

“Big Four” banks trading in positive territory.

Australian shares rebound but set for fourth weekly drop

Energy stocks rose nearly 1% after oil prices soared with possible resumption of demand as China looked to ease pandemic restrictions while supply is expected to be tight if European Union bans Russian oil.

Sector major Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum Ltd added around 1% each.

Australia’s Brambles Ltd jumped 13.3% to its highest level in eight months, on an unsolicited takeover offer by Europe’s private-equity giant CVC Capital. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.7% at 11,245.10 points.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tech boost lifts Australian shares; Brambles soars on CVC buyout talks

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories