Female 'suicide bomber' arrested from Turbat

The Turbat Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested an alleged woman suicide bomber from Hoshab, Aaj News reported.

As per details shared by the CTD, the suicide bomber belongs to the Majeed Brigade wing of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

BLA is the same group whose female suicide bomber carried out an attack at the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute that killed three Chinese nationals.

Law enforcement agencies say that the arrested suicide bomber was planning to target Chinese officials.

The woman has been transferred to an unknown location for further investigation. CTD is conducting raids at different places to arrest other militants belonging to the group.

Last month, at least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and two injured after a suicide blast targeted a van carrying staff from the Confucius Institute at Karachi University.

Karachi police confirmed four people had died, including the minibus driver and three staff from the Confucius Institute, the cultural and educational programme that China operates at universities around the world.