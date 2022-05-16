3000 nomination papers submitted for Sindh LG elections: ECP

KARACHI: As many as 3,000 nomination papers have been submitted for first phase of local government elections in the Sindh province, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said.

According to the ECP, the nomination papers could be submitted by May 16 for the first phase of the elections scheduled for June 26.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan had conveyed Sindh government that the local bodies’ elections in Karachi and Hyderabad would be held on July 24.

“The first phase of local bodies’ election will be held on June 26 in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mirpurkhas,” Aijaz Chohan said, adding that elections in second phase will be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on July 24.

The nomination papers for the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh will be submitted to the returning officers (ROs) concerned from June 8 to 11.

As per schedule, the public notices will be issued by the ROs on June 3 while the publication of the names of nominated candidates will be on June 13. The scrutiny of nomination papers by ROs will be during June 15-17. The date for filing appeals against the decision of ROs will be June 18-22 while the last date for deciding appeals by the appellate authority will be June 25.

The date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be June 27 while the last date for withdrawal and publication of the revised candidate list will be June 28.

The date for the allotment of symbols to contesting candidates will be June 29 while the date for the consolidation of results will be July 28.