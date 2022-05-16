ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
FPCCI, Industries Dept, KP-EZDMC join hands

Recorder Report 16 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Industries Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) have joined hands for industrial development and promotion of business activities.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, a meeting was held here with Secretary Industries, Zulfiqar Ali Shah in the chair. Besides Special Secretary Industry Ali Qadir Safi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak. Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Hashmat Ali and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Regional Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan represented the apex trade body.

The meeting discussed matters relating to industries and small & medium enterprises in detail while the delegation of FPCCI highlighted the current economic situation and difficulties.

The members of the delegation express gratitude to the provincial government for approval of a special fund of Rs. 100 million for construction of state of the art new building. The members of the delegation appreciated the unprecedented cooperation of the public sector universities and KP-EZDMC in on time fulfilling the documentation process.

The FPCCI delegation also briefed the Secretary Industries regarding the efforts of the Federation for holding first Pak-Afghan Expo, which was termed welcoming by all participants of the meeting and termed it an important step towards economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Industries, Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that the Industries Department is playing an active role in all steps taken by the provincial government for fulfilling its mission of industrial and business uplift. He said that in this connection they feel happiness and satisfaction in jointly working with FPCCI for the achievement of that goal.

The CEO KP EZDMC Javed Khattak also termed mutual cooperation in efforts for industrial development and promotion of business activities as welcoming for the province.

