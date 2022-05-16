ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Memorable Symonds moments: From explosive batting to ‘monkeygate’

AFP 16 May, 2022

SYDNEY: Andrew Symonds, who has died aged 46, was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, routinely thumping runs and taking wickets.

Affectionately nicknamed “Roy”, he was also a rebel.

AFP Sport looks at some of his memorable career moments following his death in a car crash:

Breakthrough

Symonds came into his own at the 2003 one-day World Cup with his maiden international century in Australia’s tournament-opening win against Pakistan not just a breakthrough knock, but a truly memorable one.

His selection in the squad —- let alone the starting XI — was the subject of intense speculation leading into the event, but he delivered the goods.

Striding to the crease in South Africa with Australia struggling at 86-4, he guided them to 310-8 with a masterly 143 not out from 125 balls, including 18 fours and two sixes.

The innings was all the more astonishing given it came against Pakistan’s vaunted attack of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi as he announced himself to the world.

Dynamic duo

Among his 41 Test innings, few were finer than his 156 against England in 2006.

After Damien Martyn’s shock retirement in the middle of the Ashes series and with Shane Watson injured, Symonds was given a chance to bat at number six and he grabbed it with both hands at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Joining fellow Queenslander and good friend Matthew Hayden in the middle with the team at 84-5, the pair added 279 runs for the sixth wicket.

In typical fashion, a counter-punching Symonds brought up his first Test century with a six to demonstrate he had not only the skill, but the mindset for big red-ball occasions.

Six machine

Symonds enjoyed a lengthy career in English county cricket, playing for Kent, Lancashire and Surrey.

But it was his stint with Gloucestershire that etched his name into the history books when he used short boundaries to whack a world record 16 sixes during an unbeaten 254 in 1995 against Glamorgan as a 20-year-old.

The big-hitting feat was matched by Graham Napier 16 years later but stood unsurpassed until eight days ago when new England captain Ben Stokes smashed 17 for Durham against Worcestershire.

Monkeygate

While Symonds was hugely talented, he was also controversial and will forever be associated with the infamous ‘monkeygate’ affair in 2008 which morphed into a massive international sporting incident.

He accused the India spinner Harbhajan Singh of making a racial slur during Sydney’s 2008 New Year Test, in one of the darkest days between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Singh, who denied any wrongdoing, was suspended for three matches. But the ban was overturned when India threatened to quit the tour.

Symonds felt let down by the process, and guilty for dragging his teammates into the saga. He later pinpointed it as the beginning of the end of his career as he turned to alcohol.

World Cup Shahid Afridi Melbourne Cricket Ground Shoaib Akhtar Australian cricket Andrew Symonds

Comments

1000 characters

Memorable Symonds moments: From explosive batting to ‘monkeygate’

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories