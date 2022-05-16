ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 15, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 16, 2022)....
Recorder Report 16 May, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 15, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 16, 2022).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi              39-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       38-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore               39-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)       39-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana              46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         35-19 (°C) 25-00 (%)       35-17 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar             41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       40-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta               32-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       33-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           38-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)       37-22 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur               46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:10 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:45 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

weather report weather forecast pakistan weather

Comments

1000 characters

The Weather

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories