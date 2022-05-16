Pakistan
The Weather
16 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 15, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 16, 2022).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 39-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 39-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 39-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 35-19 (°C) 25-00 (%) 35-17 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 32-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-24 (°C) 00-00 (%) 37-22 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:10 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:45 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
