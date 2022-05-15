NA Speaker speaks about significance of supremacy of constitution, rule of law

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of the law would ensure progress and development in the country.

The speaker expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Gujar Khan Bar Association in the Parliament House on Saturday.

The speaker said that the role of the lawyers’ community is of vital reality to ensure rule of law. He said that lawyers’ community has always struggled for the supremacy of law in the country.

While discussing the issues faced by the lawyers’ community in Gujar Khan, the speaker National Assembly reiterated that he would continue to support the lawyers’ community of Gujar Khan. He also said that the lawyer’s community is an important part of civil society and their role in upholding rule of law is supreme. He asked them to continue playing their proactive role for prompt dispensation of justice to the people.

NA current session to continue till 20th

President Gujar Khan Bar Association Advocate Mohsin Saghir Bhatti and participants of the delegation extended warm felicitations to Speaker Ashraf on being elected unopposed as the 22nd Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

They said that it is a moment of pride for the people of Gujar Khan that Ashraf has been elected as the Custodian of this House. They also requested Speaker Ashraf to visit Gujar Khan Bar Association at his convenience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022