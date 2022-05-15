ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Crime on the rise in ICT

Fazal Sher 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, burglars, and auto thieves struck at 144 places in the capital and looted cash and valuables worth millions of rupees, and stole 72 vehicles from various areas during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, robbers struck at 24 locations and stole cash and valuables and armed persons snatched cash, mobile phones, and gold ornament from 22 people at gunpoint during the period under review. Three persons including women were murdered at different areas during the last week.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 10 vehicles including 62 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from various localities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

