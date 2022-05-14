ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Conspiracy being hatched behind closed doors to kill me, says Imran Khan at Sialkot rally

  • I have recorded a video and named everyone involved in the regime change conspiracy, PTI chief says
BR Web Desk Updated 14 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan said on Saturday that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him, adding that he has recorded a video that names all those involved in the alleged conspiracy behind his government's removal.

“A conspiracy is being hatched against me behind closed doors,” the former premier claimed while addressing a rally in Sialkot.

“They want me dead," Khan said without naming who was behind the alleged conspiracy to kill him.

The former premier warned that the video will go public if something happened to him.

PTI changes venue, Sialkot rally to go ahead as planned

The former premier said that he wanted "everyone to know" who was involved in the conspiracy against his government. "I am not doing politics but leading a revolution to change Pakistan's destiny," he said.

Khan said that no one can stop this revolution. "Our movement has become unstoppable now," he added.

The former prime minister said the PTI government had never stopped its opponents from rallies but today coalition government played a “religion card” to stop the Sialkot rally.

Khan said that he was asking the nation for a sacrifice for real freedom.

"If the entire nation doesn't come out and participate in this jihad then we have no future," he said.

Criticising his political opponents, Khan said: “Three stooges" cannot come in the way of the revolution he was leading.

He added that those who were in charge of the accountability process did not consider corruption a bad practice and allowed the powerful to dodge accountability.

Questioning the judiciary's role, he asked: "Why don't you take action despite witnessing the destruction of the country and national institutions?"

“If you don’t want to punish the powerful, then free all smaller criminals who are currently behind bars,” Khan demanded.

PTI has planned several public processions throughout the country as it looks to mobilise the masses for early elections.

