PTI changes venue, Sialkot rally to go ahead as planned

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday changed the venue of its rally in Sialkot after the Christian community refused to give permission for using the CTI ground, Aaj News reported.

The rally will now be held at the VIP cricket ground, PTI Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood announced in a press conference.

He reiterated the PTI’s demand for fresh elections, saying it is the only solution to the country’s problems.

Earlier on Saturday, the police and PTI workers clashed after authorities stopped the party from holding a rally in Sialkot's CTI ground.

As per reports, police said that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold a public meeting on the ground. Sialkot's DPO said that the local Christian community had filed a petition in the high court objecting to holding a rally at the ground, saying that it was their property.

When the police arrived to vacate the venue, PTI workers resisted the move, which led to clashes. The police used tear gas and batons to disperse the workers.

Imran Khan says country's youth should join his struggle for 'real freedom'

PTI leader, Usman Dar, was also among the workers arrested by the police. Dar posted a video on Twitter, in which he said he was speaking from a prison van after his arrest from the ground.

"We will bear imprisonment but remain loyal to our leader Imran Khan. And listen closely, we will come out of the jails and again hold a rally in Sialkot. Our leader will again come to Sialkot," he said.

Meanwhile, former PM Imran Khan said that he will be going to Sialkot today "let there be no doubt”.

“What the imported government did in Sialkot against our leadership & workers is outrageous, but not unexpected,” he notified.

“This bunch of criminals out on bail & their convict mafia boss in London have always used fascist tactics against opponents. When they are in power - storming of SC, Model Town murders, bribing judges, Nawaz Sharif trying to declare himself Amir ul Momineen.”

Since his ouster, Imran has held a number of public rallies in major cities of the country. Imran has said that the country's youth should join his struggle for "real freedom," adding that his campaign is not about politics anymore,but PTI's political drive has turned into a Jihad.

The PTI chief also said he will give a call for a long march to Islamabad after May 20.