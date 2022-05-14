Imran raises alarm over state of economy

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday raised alarm over the declining value of the Pakistani rupee, falling stock market and hike in inflation and interest rates.

He said that it reflects the lowest ever confidence in what he called ‘imported’ government. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that the rupee has hit an all-time low at Rs193 from Rs178 on March 8 while interest rates at 15 percent are the highest since 1998.

“Stock market down 3,000 pts or 6.4%; stock market lost Rs604 billion capitalisation; Inflation 13.4% highest since Jan 2020,” he said while terming them as indicators of lack of confidence in the government.

Imran Khan said that the market awaits policy and action, which the ‘imported government’ has failed to provide. “Both myself [and] Shaukat Tareen had warned the “neutrals” that if ‘conspiracy’ succeeded our fragile economic recovery would go into a tailspin. That is what has now happened.”