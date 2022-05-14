ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Police arrest 480 people for violating Punjab Marriage Functions Act, 2016

Recorder Report 14 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab police registered 916 First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested 480 people from across Punjab on charges of violation of ‘One Dish’ and The Punjab Marriage Functions Act, 2016, during the current year.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said on Friday that a total of 480 persons were arrested from across Punjab after registration of 916 FIRs against them for violating the ‘One Dish’ and the ‘Marriage Function Act’ during the ongoing year.

In Lahore, he said, around 106 cases were registered and 59 persons were arrested for violating the ‘Marriage Function Act’. He said that 55 cases were registered and 41 persons were arrested under the violation of ‘One Dish’.

He said that 234 cases were registered against aerial firing in Punjab and 466 persons were arrested. Similarly, 147 cases were registered against violators of ‘Sound System Act’ and 402 persons were detained, he added.

The spokesperson warned that strict actions would be taken against the violators of ‘One Dish’ and other laws at wedding ceremonies in Punjab.

He added that special teams have been formed on the direction of Punjab IGP which will carry out operations in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities on weekends.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

