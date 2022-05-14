Police arrest 480 people for violating Punjab Marriage Functions Act, 2016

LAHORE: The Punjab police registered 916 First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested 480 people from across Punjab on charges of violation of ‘One Dish’ and The Punjab Marriage Functions Act, 2016, during the current year.

In Lahore, he said, around 106 cases were registered and 59 persons were arrested for violating the ‘Marriage Function Act’. He said that 55 cases were registered and 41 persons were arrested under the violation of ‘One Dish’.

He said that 234 cases were registered against aerial firing in Punjab and 466 persons were arrested. Similarly, 147 cases were registered against violators of ‘Sound System Act’ and 402 persons were detained, he added.

The spokesperson warned that strict actions would be taken against the violators of ‘One Dish’ and other laws at wedding ceremonies in Punjab.

He added that special teams have been formed on the direction of Punjab IGP which will carry out operations in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities on weekends.

