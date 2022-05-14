April HSD sales grow 17pc to 919,442MTs YoY

KARACHI: The highest ever monthly sales of 919,442MTs of high speed diesel (HSD) were recorded during the month of April 2022, registering an increase of 17 percent compared to the same period last year (April‘21), and surpassing the 900,101MT benchmark achieved in May 2016, owing to commencement of the harvesting season and increased agricultural activity.

Similarly, sales of MS were up by 14 percent (versus Apr’21) due to a rise in automobile sales, while Furnace Oil sales increased by 126 percent (versus April ‘21) on account of higher demand from IPPs for power generation.

The demand for finished petroleum products in Pakistan is significantly higher than the local production and the industry relies heavily on imports in order to meet the demand. The achievement of highest ever HSD sales (in the blessed month of Ramazan) and ensuring seamless supplies for continued economic activity in the national interest is a commendable effort by the oil industry backed by strenuous planning.

As per data received and compiled by OCAC, the impressive HSD sales of 919,442MT in April 2022 was complimented by a staggering sales hike in Machike fed area by more than 40 percent (33,000 MT) due to harvesting season in Punjab.

As the world came out from the claws of pandemic, the rebound in demand was met with acute global HSD shortage due to geo-political tension (Russia-Ukraine conflict) starting since Feb 2022, however the oil industry in Pakistan increased its efforts manifold to ensure availability of ample stocks of petroleum products nationwide and timely replenishment in order to serve the country and contribute to the economic development despite the grave challenges in the international market.

The oil industry appreciates and acknowledges the role of Ministry of Energy, Regulator (Ogra) and Ministry of Finance for their continued support.

