PM to attend WEF moot at Davos

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 13 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif will be attending World Economic Forum’s annual meeting being held from May 22-26, 2022 at Davos, Switzerland, official sources told Business Recorder.

During the visit, Prime Minister will hold meetings with global leaders besides some global chief executives of energy sector.

The sources said that Board of Investment (BoI) has been tasked by Prime Minister’s Office for preparation of talking points for the Prime Minister.

WEF heaps praise on govt’s uplift vision

BoI has requested the concerned Ministries to provide important points pertaining to them including energy sector so that those points are included in consolidated talking points for the Prime Minister.

BoI has given the deadline of Friday (today) to submit points including current scenario of sector, investment opportunities and incentives available.

