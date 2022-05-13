Shujaat’s son now federal minister for BoI

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhary Salik Hussain, a PML-Q leader and coalition partner of Shehbaz Sharif government, has been appointed as Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BoI) on Thursday. On April 22, 2022, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, had taken oath as Federal Minister in Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

On April 11, in no-confidence voting, PMLQ MNAs Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema voted for Shehbaz Sharif. Former president Asif Ali Zardari also thanked Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for supporting the no-confidence motion and election of the prime minister. On April 15, 2022, following the change of government in the Center, Chairman BOI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan had resigned from his post. In a letter sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz, Azfar tendered his resignation after serving at the position for five months.

