May 13, 2022
Pakistan

Imran Khan says country's youth should join his struggle for 'real freedom'

  • Former premier says will never accept the imported government
BR Web Desk 12 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan said on Thursday that the country's youth should join his struggle for "real freedom," Aaj News reported.

Addressing a rally in Attock, Khan said that his campaign is not about politics anymore, adding that PTI's political drive has turned into a Jihad.

The former premier said that he will never accept the imported government, as it had no legitimacy.

Khan told his supporters to reach Islamabad once he gives the call, saying the nation should come out to get rid of the thieves that are ruling the country.

PTI and armed forces keeping country together: Imran Khan

“We won’t move an inch until they announce elections,” Imran said, adding “we have to get rid of this criminal government."

On Tuesday, addressing a public gathering in Jhelum, Khan rejected allegations of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he was criticizing the leadership of the military for political gains.

"Shehbaz Sharif is real Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who is installed as the prime minister through a foreign conspiracy,” he said.

Today's rally in Attock is part of PTI's campaign to exert pressure on the government for holding fresh elections in the country.

The former premier has time and again claimed that a “foreign conspiracy” was hatched to topple his government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be influenced by others.

Since his ouster, he has held a number of public rallies in major cities of the country.

The PTI chief also announced to give a call for a long march to Islamabad after May 20.

