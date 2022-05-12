ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
ASC 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.84%)
ASL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
AVN 73.99 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (4.21%)
BOP 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.98%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.79%)
GGGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.87%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.28%)
GTECH 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.03%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.26%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.74%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.82%)
PTC 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.1%)
TELE 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.84%)
TPL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.06%)
TPLP 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.93%)
TREET 31.65 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.71%)
TRG 78.12 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.42%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.14%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.46%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,272 Increased By 18.6 (0.44%)
BR30 15,051 Increased By 276.1 (1.87%)
KSE100 42,915 Increased By 52.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 16,329 Increased By 25 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ends near 2-month low after Wall Street slides

Reuters 12 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei fell to its lowest in almost two months on Thursday as technology heavyweights tracked a sharp decline on Wall Street overnight.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.77% to 25,748.72, the lowest since March 15.

The broader Topix fell 1.19% to 1,829.18. “It was hard to bet on Japanese stocks after the Nasdaq’s fall overnight,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“As long as the Federal Reserve maintains its policy tightening, investors will remain cautious about investing in risk assets.”

US stocks ended sharply lower overnight, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 3% and the Dow falling for a fifth straight day after inflation data did little to ease investor worries over the outlook for interest rates and the economy.

Technology investor SoftBank Group tanked 8.03%, dragging the telecommunication sector 4.06% lower to make it the worst performing segment.

Telecom companies KDDI and SoftBank Corp fell 3.01% and 5.95% respectively. Chip-related stocks Tokyo Electron and Advantest slid 1.6% and 3.63% respectively. Medical services platform M3 tumbled 10.29%.

Japan’s Nikkei pulled lower by weakness in US stocks; Uniqlo owner tumbles

Toyota Motor, which warned of annual profit declines, ended 1.54% lower after trading in positive territory.

Peer Mitsubishi Motor jumped 6.18% after forecasting a rise in profit.

Olympus surged 11.24% as the endoscope maker forecast a jump in annual profit.

There were 88 advancers on the Nikkei index against 135 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.52 billion, compared with the average of 1.22 billion in the past 30 days.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei ends near 2-month low after Wall Street slides

Punjab, Sindh wrangling over water

Saudi Aramco becomes world's most valuable company

Pre-Series A round: MedznMore raises over $11.5 mn

FBR under cyber attack?

Essential food items: Tax exemptions will continue: FBR

Oil slips more than 1% on fears recession may hit demand

Country likely to miss 3.5pc agri growth target

No change in policy on trade with India: ministry

Nawaz, PM, others take stock of situation

LPG import thru misdeclaration: Ministry orders action against Iranian carrier

Read more stories