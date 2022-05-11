ANL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.82%)
ASC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
ASL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.76%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.13%)
BOP 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.14%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.68%)
FNEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.44%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.16%)
GTECH 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.23%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.97%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-8.26%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.84%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.12%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.26%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.16%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.92%)
TPL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.86%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.11%)
TRG 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.68%)
WAVES 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.58%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.59%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.2%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By -112.3 (-2.6%)
BR30 14,648 Decreased By -650.8 (-4.25%)
KSE100 42,493 Decreased By -1011.5 (-2.33%)
KSE30 16,121 Decreased By -393 (-2.38%)
World

UK says fight continues between Russian, Ukrainian forces at Snake Island

Reuters 11 May, 2022

Fighting between Russia and Ukrainian forces has continued on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed troops.

“If Russia consolidates its position on Zmiinyi Island with strategic air defence and coastal defence cruise missiles, they could dominate the north-western Black Sea,” the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

‘Battle for Donbas’ critical for Russia, says British defence ministry

Russia’s resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy’s retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva, the tweet said.

Russia Ukrainian forces UK Ministry of Defence

