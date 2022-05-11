PM orders restoration of NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Following the detection of first Sub-Variant of Omicron Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the restoration of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which was closed on March 31, 2022, by the former government.

The PM Office in a tweet here on Tuesday announced the immediate restoration of the NCOC that was disbanded in March after the country had seen an improvement in the virus situation.

The PM has directed the Ministry of National Health Services for a report on the current situation of the sub-variant’s spread across the country.

First case of Omicron sub-variant reported

The country on Monday May 9, 2022, detected its first case of the Omicron sub-variant, as announced by the National Institute of Health(NIH) at a time when a majority of the public has started routine life after Eidul Fitr holidays without Covid-19 restrictions for the first time in two years.

A statement issued by the NIH on Twitter had said it detected a case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 through genome sequencing.

