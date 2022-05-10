ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
ASL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.13%)
CNERGY 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
FFL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.87%)
GGL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.48%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.13%)
PTC 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
TELE 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.45%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.98%)
TRG 74.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.4%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
BR100 4,339 Increased By 16.5 (0.38%)
BR30 15,205 Increased By 149.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 43,615 Increased By 222.4 (0.51%)
KSE30 16,606 Increased By 79.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may test support at $1,840

Reuters 10 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,840 per ounce, a break below could open the way towards $1,823-$1,830 range.

The metal is riding on a wave C, which consists of three smaller waves.

The third wave, the wave c, is expected to extend to $1,840, as it has travelled far below its 61.8% projection level of $1,867.

A projection analysis on the wave C indicates an extension of the small wave c towards $1,797.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,867

A break above $1,867 may lead to a gain into $1,875-$1,883 range.

On the daily chart, both a projection analysis and a rising trendline suggest a target of $1,818.

Strategically, the target will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,842.

Either the uptrend from $1,684.37 would resume or a strong bounce would occur when the metal falls into the support zone of $1,818 to $1,832.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may test support at $1,840

PM assails IK over ‘anti-state’ speech

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Imran says his remarks were against ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs of today’, not against army

Prevention of base erosion, profit-shifting by MNCs: Dual taxation treaties as modified by MLI inked with 28 states

NA condemns anti-army statements

First case of Omicron sub-variant reported

Read more stories