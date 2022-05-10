Spot gold may test support at $1,840

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,840 per ounce, a break below could open the way towards $1,823-$1,830 range.

The metal is riding on a wave C, which consists of three smaller waves.

The third wave, the wave c, is expected to extend to $1,840, as it has travelled far below its 61.8% projection level of $1,867.

A projection analysis on the wave C indicates an extension of the small wave c towards $1,797.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,867

A break above $1,867 may lead to a gain into $1,875-$1,883 range.

On the daily chart, both a projection analysis and a rising trendline suggest a target of $1,818.

Strategically, the target will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,842.

Either the uptrend from $1,684.37 would resume or a strong bounce would occur when the metal falls into the support zone of $1,818 to $1,832.