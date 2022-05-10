ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 10 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has not yet received the schedule of the technical level meetings to be held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sources told Business Recorder that the detailed agendas and schedule of the meetings have not been received at the FBR Headquarters till Monday. As soon as the FBR receives the agenda of the virtual technical meetings from the Ministry of Finance, the tax authorities and his team of members would finalize the presentations, they said.

According to sources, the tax authorities and the FBR members have held several internal meetings for preparations for the upcoming virtual talks with the IMF.

Tax collection data: a path full of pitfalls

The FBR has prepared multiple drafts of the personal income tax (PIT) reforms, which are expected to be shared with the IMF.

The FBR will also update the IMF on the Prime Minister’s Relief Package and the Tax Amnesty Scheme for the industrial sector.

The strategy to meet the assigned revenue collection target of Rs6.1 trillion for 2021-22 and tax projections for the next fiscal year would also be discussed during the meetings with the IMF, the sources added.

